Spooktacular Halloween Bash in Fallbrook to benefit local nonprofits

FALLBROOK – Get ready for a Halloween Bash like no other! This Oct. 26, the Fallbrook community will come alive with a family-friendly Halloween Party that promises thrills, chills, and lots of fun for all ages. This exciting event is not just about celebrating, but also about giving back to our community by supporting three local nonprofits: the Fallbrook Historical Society, Mentoring for Purpose, and the Masonic Cemetery.

These three organizations represent the essence of our community – honoring our past, investing in the future of our youth, and preserving the resting places of loved ones.The party will take place on Oct. 26 at the Masonic Lodge, 203 Rocky Crest Road, Fallbrook, with proceeds going directly to these three nonprofits.

The event is being hosted by the Masonic Lodge, courtesy of John and Kathy McGoldrick, and organized by residents Valerie Thruelsen and Julie Reeder, with the enthusiastic support of the Fallbrook Historical Society.

The Halloween Party will feature three live bands playing a variety of music from the 70s to the 90s, appropriate for all ages. There will be delicious food, costume contests, dancing, and animatronics that are sure to entertain. Children will enjoy face painting, while adults can participate in raffles, win free prizes, and bid on silent auction items.

Some of the incredible auction items, so far, include a burial plot at the Masonic Cemetery (valued at $9,000), car detailing services, acupuncture treatments, gift baskets, restaurant certificates, massages, jewelry, and much more.

Here's a sneak peek at just a few more of the exciting items for prizes and/or auction:

• A karaoke machine and Bluetooth speakers for your next party

• Art of various mediums

• Sports memorabilia for the ultimate fan

• A Homedics bathroom scale and a Salav garment steamer for a little self-care

• A pickleball set and rolling coolers for outdoor fun

• A Chefman slow cooker for cozy autumn meals

• A travel carry-on for your next adventure

• Gift certificates from popular local retailers and restaurants

This Halloween Party is more than just a night of fun – it's a way for the community to come together to support causes that matter. So don your best fun costumes, bring your dancing shoes, and join us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and community spirit.

To sponsor the fundraiser, volunteer time, or attend the event, email [email protected]. Don't miss the chance to be part of this spooktacular event!

About the Nonprofits:

Fallbrook Historical Society: Dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich history of Fallbrook, the Historical Society ensures that our past is remembered and honored.

Mentoring for Purpose: Focused on guiding and empowering the next generation, Mentoring for Purpose provides critical support and direction to young people in our community with a focus on journalism training.

Masonic Cemetery: A historic place of natural beauty, peace, and reflection, the Masonic Cemetery offers a dignified resting place for community members and ensures the preservation of this important historical site.

Join us for a night of spooky fun! Email [email protected] for ticket information.