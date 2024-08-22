Tenaja Fire 130 Acres with 50% containment

Ortega Highway is closed in both directions until further notice.

As of Tuesday morning, the containment was 50% and the acreage was 130 acres.

__________________________________________

The Tenaja Wildfire was reported to be 130 acres as of Sunday night, Aug. 25, at 10:30 pm. Containment as of Monday is 25%.

The fire was under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Forest Service Cleveland National Forest.

The Tenaja Fire which started on Tenaja Truck Trail, ignited late Sunday morning, and grew rapidly to 100 acres, prompting immediate evacuation orders and a large-scale response from firefighting agencies, including several air tankers. The blaze began at approximately 11:48 a.m. near the area of Tenaja Truck Trail and Cariso Village, and within two hours, the fire had consumed 100 acres of land, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities issued immediate threat to life evacuation orders for residents in the Tenaja Truck Trail and Cariso Village. Flames were reported to be 20' high with a fast rate of spread.

According to Alert RivCO, evacuation areas were: South of HWY74 and Tenaja Truck Trail, West of HWY 74, East of Verdugo Trail, North Cleveland Forest Road, Fox Spring Road.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) assisted with road closures in the vicinity, lawfully barring public access to the affected areas. As of 2 p.m., a full hard closure was in place, and only residents with proof of address were allowed temporary access to retrieve their animals.

Ortega Highway was closed in both directions.

Lake Side High School, located at 32593 Riverside Dr. in Lake Elsinore, has been established as the primary care site for evacuated residents. The school accommodated small pets. Large animals were taken to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter at 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No structures were reported damaged and no injuries were reported. One person was detained and possibly arrested in the fire area. The individual, who was reportedly carrying a rifle and claimed to be shooting coyotes, has not been confirmed to be connected to the fire.

________________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________________

