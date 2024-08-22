Traffic Alert from SDG&E

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric advises Fallbrook residents that Green Canyon Road, between Winter Haven Road and South Mission Road, will be closed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

Traffic control will be in place to assist drivers through the work area. The lane closures are necessary for crews to safely install new overhead power lines. The work is part of SDG&E’s efforts to help reduce the risk of wildfires by replacing wood power poles with taller, fire-resistant steel poles.

Submitted by SDG&E.