Vegetation Keys fire in Valley Center burns 30 acres with zero containment

At about 2 pm a vegetation fire started in Valley Center at 31960 Lilac Rd in Valley Center. The vegetation fire was in the area of Lilac Rd and Keys Creek Rd in Valley Center. Shelter in Place orders and Evacuation Warnings were issued for SDC-0242, 0243, 0292, and 0333.

Evacuation orders were issued for zone SDC-0293. Evacuation point was Pala Casino 11154 CA-76o Pala, CA 92059.

Assigned Resources included: 14 Engines, 3 water tenders, 3 helicopters, 2 dozers, 6 hand crews and total personnel was 145.

Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the State are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.

A Shelter in Place is people in the affected area should immediatly lock down, and shelter in place. Go indoors, close and secure all doors and windows, and remain inside in a safe location until further notice. Temporary evacuation point is Pala Casino 11154 SR-76, Pala, CA 92059