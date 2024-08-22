Wood pens raise funds for TAV

FALLBROOK – Pens made by members of Turn Around for Veterans (TAV) are on display at the Fallbrook Center of the Arts in an effort to raise money for the program.

TAV is a part of San Diego Woodturners and aims to teach veterans how to woodturn. The pens include materials from U.S. battleships used in World War II. For a full story, see "Woodturning: Transforming the lives of veterans" at www.villagenews.com....