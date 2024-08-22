Worker of the Week helps people with ailments

Amanda Munoz is a customer service representative for Smoke Chalet which has been in the business since 2013 at 235 East Mission Road. She has been with Smoke Chalet for about 14 months and is very knowledgeable in all of the products sold. Her future goal is to become a cannabis consultant to help people manage their ailments. Munoz lives a balanced life with her family and dog. She's into beta testing new products before coming to the market. She does meditation exercises daily and she's a people person who enjoys helping others. Village News/David Landry photo
