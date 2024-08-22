As Democratic Convention approaches, voters deserve answers on policing and migration

As the Democratic Convention nears, scrutiny intensifies on the party's stance on policing and migration. As a father in Fallbrook, I'm deeply concerned about the potential consequences on my family's safety and well-being.

The Democratic Platform's policing approach emphasizes accountability and reform, important goals. However, growing concerns arise that these reforms might compromise police effectiveness and increase crime. While social workers and mental health professionals are crucial, it's unclear if they can address public safety complexities alone. We need a balanced, comprehensive approach ensuring reform doesn't compromise public safety.

Some argue that these reforms could lead to long-term benefits like stronger community relations and decreased police misconduct. However, immediate risks of reduced police presence and effectiveness could outweigh these benefits. Data from cities with similar reforms show a rise in certain crimes, directly impacting public safety.

The platform's migration stance is equally troubling. Comprehensive immigration reform and citizenship pathways sound appealing, but raise significant questions. What about border security and the economic burden on taxpayers? Estimates suggest that providing services to undocumented immigrants could far exceed their economic contributions.

For example, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates that undocumented immigrants contribute approximately $11.7 billion in state and local taxes annually.

The fentanyl crisis, hitting San Diego County hard, underscores the need for responsible action. The Democratic Party must acknowledge the crisis and its ties to border security and law enforcement. We cannot afford to compromise public safety or risk more lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl was involved in over 71,000 overdose deaths in 2021 alone.

California's experience serves as a cautionary tale. Overwhelmed hospitals, strained schools, and increasing taxpayer burdens are clear signs of policy consequences. As a father, I worry about the impact on my family's quality of life and public safety.

The Democratic Party must address these concerns directly. Will they prioritize border security and economic sustainability? How will they ensure immigration policies benefit American families and communities?

I urge voters to demand answers. Let's engage in respectful dialogue, considering multiple perspectives, to develop policies prioritizing public safety, economic sustainability, and American families' well-being. Our community in Fallbrook and across the nation deserves thoughtful and effective solutions.

Henry J. Donigan, III