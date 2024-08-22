Daily Blooms is a find

If you haven’t been to Daily Blooms, you’re missing out. Daily Blooms is located at 1050 S. Main. It’s exactly what Fallbrook desperately needs and certainly meets a growing need for “clever” gifts for that special occasion. . . or simply to treat yourself.

From the moment you walk in, you’ll be impressed with the merchandising of their many, varied items. Add that the staff is very helpful, experienced, and professional means they provide an even greater shopping experience. The selections are excellent, frequently changing, and all at affordable prices.

Robert Supalla