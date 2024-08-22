Radical Democrat lawmakers want to release violent murderers sentenced to life without parole

SACRAMENTO – Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) and Senate Public Safety Committee Vice Chair Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) released the Senate Republican analysis exposing details of Senate Bill 94 (Cortese), a dangerous proposal that seeks to release inmates sentenced to life without parole for heinous murders, Aug. 14.

“SB 94 could literally let hundreds of the most heinous murderers out of prison early, even if they were sentenced to life without parole,” said Jones. “This harsh punishment is reserved for the worst of the worst criminals. They’ve taken people’s lives away and are sentenced to spend the rest of theirs in prison.

“Last year, outrage from Californians effectively stopped this bill from moving forward. Now, Democrats are trying to sneak it through in the final weeks of session with supposed amendments. At this point, I don’t see any amendment that would warrant releasing these dangerous murderers. We are exposing the true evils of SB 94 today by publishing our internal Senate Republican analysis of the bill,” continued Jones.

Specifically, SB 94 would allow violent murderers sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole to petition the court for a new sentence with parole, if the individual has served at least 25 years and if their offense occurred before June 5, 1990. The individuals who are eligible for new sentencing under this bill are convicted of a “special circumstance murder,” a conviction that is reserved for violent criminals who commit murder in a particularly egregious manner such as torture, poison, lying in wait, rape by instrument, mayhem, etc.

“The supermajority’s efforts to empty California’s prisons have become entirely too focused on the criminals and forget to consider the victims and their families,” said Senator Seyarto. “It is unacceptable for legislators to show this complete disregard for those who have suffered by re-litigating crimes that have already received a fair trial. This bill sends a terrible message and retraumatizes families of victims who were reassured that the criminals who have done unspeakable things to their loved ones would never be released.”