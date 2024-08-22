Re: Jacaranda trees

I was thoroughly dismayed when I saw it. Save Our Forest planted jacaranda trees next to the new bus stop on Brandon and Mission roads. The comment was “oh won't they be beautiful. Oh won't they be a mess.”

They are such messy and dirty trees with leaf shed and flower shed. Who's going to clean up the mess? Leaves and flowers will be tracked into the bus and also swept onto the already challenged drainage ditch that has been repaired several times. That corner floods a lot and the jacaranda trees will not help.

Also, I thought that the Land Conservancy, Save Our Forest and Fallbrook Beautification Alliance were only going to plant natives. Jacarandas are not natives to California and they are highly invasive. Why was that overlooked?

I would ask these organizations to stop planting this tree please. Oh wait! I have already and it's falling on deaf ears. Obviously there is no plan or concern to take care of the problems these trees cause.

(Aren't there numerous articles about these groups removing invasive species and yet freely planting one of the worst.)

Jan Scott