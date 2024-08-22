Support Prop 36

As we approach the upcoming election, just under 100 days away, much of the attention has been on national politics. However, I want to draw your focus to a vitally important issue that we have the power to change right here in our state.

Proposition 36 is a critical measure to address the increasing issues of theft and crime in California. In 2016, Prop 47 was passed, but it created loopholes that have been exploited by criminals, allowing theft up to $950 a day without serious repercussions. This has led to a significant increase in crime, transforming California into a place where even basic items must be kept behind locked doors for protection.

Prop 36 aims to rectify this by restoring meaningful consequences for theft and addressing the downgrading of felonies to misdemeanors. It is essential for restoring law and order and ensuring the safety and prosperity of our communities.

This is one of the main issues that I will be focused on addressing in the upcoming election, and I would love your support. We plan to get the word out through social media and digital marketing.

We need your support to make this change. Please vote Yes on Proposition 36 to restore accountability and safety to our state. Together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for all.