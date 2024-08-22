Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

G2011 Fallbrook Villa conquers City SC San Marcos Copa Revolution Cup 2024

Last updated Aug 22, 2024 6:50pm0
Share
count

The Fallbrook Villa G2011 players who won the City SC San Marcos Copa Revolution Cup are, from left, back, Alondra Barraza Nopales, Natalia Fernandez, Natalia Melendez, Emma Robles, Sophia Reyes, Sarah Nordeen, Jizelle Aguirre, Natasha Taylor, Coach Johnny; front, Alexys Maculewicz, Rochelle Hernandez, Camila Guzman, Eva Quintana, Chloe Canfield and Aubrey Menz. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Villa G2011 started Saturday's tournament at City SC San Marcos Copa Revolution Cup strong with a 6-1 win against City SC San Marcos Gold, Aug. 17.

With their second game against City SC San Marcos Premier, neither team was able to score goals and it ended in a 0-0 tie.

Fallbrook Villa once again punched their ticket to the semi-final on Sunday against Legends FC SD E64. They were a tough team to battle against, but Fallbrook Villa girls ended with the win 4-2 leading them to the finals against another City SC San Marcos DPL team.

The final was a nail biter with City SC S...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 08/23/2024 21:19