Miller's horses first, second, and fifth in Graduation Stakes

San Luis Rey Training Center trainer Peter Miller was happy rather than disappointed with a second-place finish in the Aug. 9 Graduation Stakes at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club since Miller had horses which finished both first and second.

R Heisman won the 5 1/2-furlong dirt race for two-year-old California-bred horses. Case Hit was second. Miller saddled three horses for that race and Last Call Zondlo finished fifth among the nine horses.

"They all fired and ran very well. I'm proud of all three of the horses," Miller said. "It's too bad one of them has to lose. I told the jocks 'dead heat'."...