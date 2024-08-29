50% off all adoption fees for Clear the Shelters Month

San Diego Humane Society will also waive all adoption fees for Clear the Shelters Day, Sept. 7

SAN DIEGO – With 2,001 animals in care and more than 800 of them ready for new homes, San Diego Humane Society is reducing all adoption fees by 50% during "Clear the Shelters" month now through Sept. 10. The organization will also waive all adoption fees on Sept. 7 for a special "Clear the Shelters" day.

These promotions are part of NBC Universal and Telemundo's Clear the Shelters month, aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of adoption. With shelters facing record numbers of pets in care, it's more important than ever to choose adoption first.

San Diego Humane Society hit a new re...