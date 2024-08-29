Bonsall Unified welcomes new educators

Bonsall – Bonsall Unified School District announces the addition of two key staff members who will join its educational community this school year, bringing a wealth of experience, enthusiasm, and commitment to our students.

BUSD welcomed Tiffany Suetos as the new Assistant Principal at Sullivan Middle School. Suetos brings over 18 years of experience in education, having begun her teaching career in 2006. Originally from San Diego, she earned her Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and interpersonal communications from a university in New Mexico.

Following her marriage to a retired Marine, Sue...