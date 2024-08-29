Brunch to share artistic photos and life at sunset

Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all to attend a brunch event in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping.

The program will feature Nancy Roux, an artist and photographer, who sees things, things inside of things that are often overlooked. Just as a painter creates artwork with brush and canvas, Roux creates artwork with camera and computer. Fueled by faith and inspired by God's living sketchbook, she draws her inspiration from the healing and harmonious and perfect design found in nature.

Her body of work includes organic abstracts, digital artwork, kaleidoscopic works and nature photography printed on canvas, infused on metal or presented as an amalgam of the two. Her original Mantelpiece Works line of tabletop art features single- and double-sided metal prints suspended from a custom-crafted display of her own design and construction.

Guest speaker Bee Bareng will talk about "When Life Begins at Sunset."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email: [email protected]. Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.