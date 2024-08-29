BUSD delegates purchase of Vivian Banks portable classroom

The Bonsall Unified School District operates Vivian Banks Charter School on the Pala Indian Reservation and will be obtaining a portable classroom for that school.

A unanimous BUSD board vote Aug. 15 delegated the authority to purchase the portable classroom to BUSD Executive Director of Business and Administrative Services Laura Castro. Castro is authorized to spend up to $114,500 for the portable classroom.

“The portable was approved and will be supporting the growing expanded learning opportunities program and after school enrichment/intervention programs at Vivian Banks,” said BUSD Superin...