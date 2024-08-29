Kuhn named to Kettering University's spring 2024 dean's list

FLINT, Mich. – Matthew Kuhn of Fallbrook was named to Kettering University's spring 2024 dean's list.

Kuhn is majoring in mechanical engineering and is a member of the class of 2027.

The Dean's List recognizes overall academic performance based on the student's term grade point average (GPA). To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must satisfy the following requirements – be a degree-seeking student with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5, no grades below B, and a minimum of 16 earned credits for the term.

"Being named to the Dean's List is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our students," Kettering University Provost James Zhang said. "It reflects their hard work and their ability to thrive in a challenging academic environment. Our rigorous programs are designed for driven students to push boundaries and inspire growth. I am very proud that so many of our students have risen to that challenge with remarkable success."

More than 240 Kettering University students were named to the spring 2024 dean's list.

Submitted by Kettering University.