Scouts BSA Troop 731 and Cub Scout Pack 738 host Open House for prospective members

Last updated Aug 30, 2024 12:45pm0
On a hike, from left, Scouts Erik Vu, Tina Vu, Matthew Tarin, "Owl" Morouse, and Jackson Liebes stand at the summit of Monserate Mountain Preserve on Sept. 11.

FALLBROOK – Scouts BSA Troop 731 and Cub Scout Pack 738 are excited to announce a free Open House event on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Fallbrook VFW Post 1924, 1175 Old Stage Road. The event will take place from 6-8 .p.m. and the scouts invite families with girls and boys in kindergarten through age 17 to join them for an engaging evening.

Kids will have fun participating in hands-on activities led by Scouts, like Pinewood Derby races, a rain gutter regatta, and Dutch oven cooking demonstration, tent site display, knots and rope lashing instruction.

