Warrior Alumni picnic set for October

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Alumni Association, Inc. invites all “Forever Warriors” to its Annual “Picnic in the Park,” Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Live Oak Park. Traditionally held on the third Sunday in October, this year’s picnic slogan is: “And We Meet Again!”.

Promising a fun-filled afternoon, the “Assn” members are busy planning the “Party.” The Park is waiting. The FUHS Ag Department students will offer their delicious Tri-Tip lunch (which is optional) for $25. Those who wish to bring their own lunch are welcomed to do so…..as the “Assn” agrees, “Whatever works!

Music, opportunity drawings, games (BYOG) and good times to remember will highlight the afternoon.

RSVP on or before Oct. 11, as attendance reservations are necessary to assure seating. Information and flyers are available by contacting Jan Mahr Owen, Fallbrook Alumni Association, 760-421-8038, or [email protected].

Additional information regarding the Fallbrook Alumni Association, Inc. can be found at http://www.fuhsalumni.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Alumni Association.