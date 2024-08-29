Zoning Administrator approves permit modification for Bautista Avenue wireless system

The county’s Zoning Administrator approved a modification to the Minor Use Permit for a wireless communications facility in southern Bonsall.

The Aug. 22 decision by Zoning Administrator Connor McGee allows Crown Castle to revise, operate, and maintain an existing wireless facility in the 2100 block of Bautista Avenue. The permit is for a period of 15 years and expires on Aug. 22, 2039, although it could subsequently be extended by a modification.

The 2.54-acre property has rural residential RR zoning and a semi-rural residential SR-1 land use designation, and the site currently also includes...