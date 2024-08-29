Calling for entries for the "Hello Autumn!" art competition

FALLBROOK â€“ Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, sponsor of the "Hello Autumn!" art competition is calling for entries. Artists in the community are invited to create a "Fall" themed work of art.

There are three categories. In the two-dimensional and three-dimensional categories, cash prizes will be awarded in each: first place â€“ $300, second place â€“ $200, and third place â€“ $100. The photography category cash prizes are: first place â€“ $150, second place â€“ $125, and third place â€“ $100.

In addition, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will award one cash prize of $150 for their overall "Chamber Pick."

A...