New McNeal novel tells of 19th century poets Elizabeth Barrett and Robert Browning

FALLBROOK – Author Laura McNeal, formerly of Fallbrook, will be reading from and discussing her new novel, "The Swan's Nest," at Writers Read at Fallbrook Library on Friday, Sept. 13. The library is located at 124 S. Mission, between Alvarado and Fig streets, and the book will be available for sale and signing.

"The Swan's Nest" has been lauded for the author's extraordinary reflection of the relationship between two classic poets, the reclusive Elizabeth Barrett and her passionate fan, Robert Browning. Incorporating seven years of research, McNeal based the novel on the real artifacts of thei...