September marks the start of Encore's new year

FALLBROOK – As summer winds down, Encore members enjoyed a day of 'trash to treasure'. They went to two thriving thrift stores in Valley Center and an antiques mall in Escondido. Everyone had some great finds and new found 'treasures.'

Following their adventure, they gathered for a nice lunch at A Delight of France Bakery and Bistro downtown Escondido. As is well known, shopping builds an appetite. The group enjoyed dining and visiting with one another following a fun and successful day of treasure hunting.

Next on the calendar, Encore will kick off the new season with its monthly coffee meeti...