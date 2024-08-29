FLC garden benefits from community grant

Fallbrook Land Conservancy Executive Director Karla Ibarra, right, explains the process of correct tree trimming of native species such as a Palo Verde to Rosie Redmond, a member of the Community Benefit Program committee that awarded FLC $34,340 for several plant-based improvement projects in the FLC's Palomares House Sculpture Garden. The Fallbrook Public Utility District created the Community Benefit Program to reinvest funds in its rate-payer area to upgrade and improve publicly-accessible projects proposed by local nonprofit organizations. Village News/Courtesy photo
Reader Comments(0)