How to deal with heat and pests in a rose garden

According to AccuWeather the predicted temperatures in the Temecula Valley for the first week of September are for the mid-high eighties, and the "Real Feel" will be several degrees warmer. Overall, temperatures have been trending higher in the last six years. Stay alert to the water status of your roses as the month progresses and continue to do so until cooler weather.

If you're using drip irrigation, run your system in the early evening to give your roses the opportunity to thoroughly hydrate overnight. If you're using a hose or other non-surface method, do it in the early morning – it's be...