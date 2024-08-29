How to unlock your best health

Strike "it's all luck." Highlight effort. Gravitate towards selecting balanced choices.

Fantastic health is not something everyone can achieve. Tricky health diagnoses strike. Whether us, a friend, or a loved one, we will experience chronic illness and disease in our lifetime. It is just a fact of life.

I'm far from pessimistic; I'm proactive.

Dedication, awareness, and commitment are three actions that we can be in the driver seat of. My goal is to do all I can to prevent, lessen and mitigate negative health conditions.

"There is a limit to the best of health: disease is always a near neighbo...