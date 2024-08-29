Kids and the sugar spiral

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Karlene Karst, BSc Nutrition
Special to the Village News
Raising healthy kids – As a nutritionist and mom of three kids ages 16, 13, and 9, I feel like I’ve seen it all regarding food. Parents face ongoing challenges in raising healthy, well-nourished children in a world where sugary temptations lurk around every corner.
I learned to pick my “battles,” and just kept showing up each day in the kitchen with a variety of healthy foods, consuming healthy foods myself (role modeling is one of the best ways to encourage positive relationships with food), and continually teaching my kids about its im...
Reader Comments(0)