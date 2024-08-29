Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

What can be done to prevent DNA-sized plastics from invading our bodies?

Amy Denney, The Epoch Times | Last updated Aug 30, 2024 12:52pm0
Plastics that break down into particles as tiny as our DNA – small enough to be absorbed through our skin – are released into our environment at a rate of 82 million metric tons a year. These plastics, and the mix of chemicals they are made with, are now major contributors to disease, affecting the risk of afflictions ranging from cancer to hormonal issues.

Plastic pollution threatens everything from sea animals to human beings, a problem scientists, activists, business groups, and politicians are debating as they draft a global treaty to end plastic pollution. These negotiations have only hig...

 

