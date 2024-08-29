Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Beyer recognized as BUSD Community Partner

Joe Naiman and Jen Arellano | Last updated Aug 30, 2024 4:24pm0
Joe Beyer, center, displays his certificate of recognition from BUSD at the school board meeting, with his wife, Rosemary Beyer, left, and BUSD Superintendent Dr. Heather Golly. Village News/Courtesy photo

The recognition segment of the Aug. 15 Bonsall Unified School District board meeting included celebrating Joe Beyer as a BUSD Community Partner.

"Commander Beyer has become a model of civic engagement in our community," BUSD Superintendent Heather Golly said of the retired United States Coast Guard officer. "Commander Beyer's dedication to our town is evident in his consistent involvement in local affairs."

Beyer regularly attends Bonsall Community Sponsor Group meetings, school board meetings, and other community group meetings. He is also involved in "I Love a Clean San Diego" and leads "Ado...

 

