Beyer recognized as BUSD Community Partner

The recognition segment of the Aug. 15 Bonsall Unified School District board meeting included celebrating Joe Beyer as a BUSD Community Partner.

"Commander Beyer has become a model of civic engagement in our community," BUSD Superintendent Heather Golly said of the retired United States Coast Guard officer. "Commander Beyer's dedication to our town is evident in his consistent involvement in local affairs."

Beyer regularly attends Bonsall Community Sponsor Group meetings, school board meetings, and other community group meetings. He is also involved in "I Love a Clean San Diego" and leads "Ado...