BUSD approves update of district logo

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved an update of the BUSD logo.

A unanimous board vote Aug. 15 ratified a contract with Margaret Alvine for the logo redesign. The new logo updates the existing "old schoolhouse" logo and creates more vivid and crisp lines and colors to provide greater ease of use for district letterhead, banners, business cards, and use on Website and other electronic publications.

"We are prominently featuring our Bonsall Schoolhouse, established 1895, along with our values of service, collaboration, innovation, and integrity," said BUSD superintendent Heather G...