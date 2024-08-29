BWC Membership matters with collectibles, crafts, books (and more)

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club is in its 45th year of service to the community with 72 members. Similar to a school calendar, BWC general membership meetings run September through June; they are held on the first Thursday morning of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bonsall Community Center. Potential new members are welcome to attend and experience firsthand what matters to the club on Sept. 5.

What drives remarkable women to attend BWC monthly meetings, participate in special events, and fundraise for local organizations? Vice presidents of membership, Connie Jordan (member since 20...