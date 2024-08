Bailey Cameron, a Camp Pendleton Marine, age 23, has been missing since he was reported to have been seen walking out of the Coyote Bar and Grill in Carlsbad on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 2 a.m. Cameron is 6'1" and weighs 190 lbs. His backpack, phone, and sunglasses were all found on the sidewalk. Anyone with any information, please call the Carlsbad Police Department at 760-931-2197.