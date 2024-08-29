End of mandatory overtime; Sheriff Martinez thanks deputies, hiring continues

SAN DIEGO – Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez is proud to announce the end of mandatory overtime for all deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

For the past several years, the Sheriff's Office has been under a mandatory overtime directive to meet minimum staffing requirements. Challenges created by the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as staffing shortages due to retirements and resignations, have affected law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Martinez is grateful for the hard work and sacrifice made by deputies to ensure day-to-day operations at the Sheriff's Office.

"As mandatory overtime com...