FCPG reiterates support for East Mission Road traffic safety

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group is asking decision-making bodies to research ideas to mitigate accidents and excessive speed on East Mission Road.

A motion to address the situation with all relevant public agencies was approved on an 11-0 vote at the Aug. 19 planning group meeting. The four members who were absent included planning group chair Eileen Delaney, so planning group first vice-chair Stephani Baxter chaired that evening’s meeting.

“We brought that up in March,” Baxter said. “We had to bring it up again.”

The March 18 planning group agenda included a request to the county’s Dep...