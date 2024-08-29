Man risks life to search for dog

NCFPD rescues man from ravine in a heartwarming story

In a touching display, the North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) successfully rescued 83-year-old Kris Shackelford from a very steep ravine at Heller's Bend on Monday night, Aug. 26. The rescue mission unfolded after a call for help was made at 8:17 p.m. by Shackelford's wife, Kerwin Ziemer.

Shackelford had ventured down the ravine searching for his 4-year-old black Labrador, Winston. Winston was wearing a tracker, allowing Shackelford to find his dog. As darkness fell, Ziemer grew concerned for her husband's safety and dialed 9-1-1, hoping for a swift resolution to the worrying situat...