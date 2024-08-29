Motorcycle accident in Fallbrook results in minor injuries

A motorcycle accident occurred on Monday evening at the intersection of South Mission Road and Hellers Bend, resulting in minor injuries to the rider.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the incident took place at approximately 8:44 pm when a motorcyclist was involved in a solo traffic collision. Emergency responders were promptly notified, and units were dispatched to the scene.

By 8:46 pm, a unit was en route to the location, arriving at the scene around 8:50 pm. Initial reports categorized the collision as potentially serious, but it was later updated to indicate minor injuries.

The injured motorcyclist received medical attention on-site, and no further details about the individual's condition were released.

Traffic in the area was temporarily affected as authorities managed the scene, but it has since returned to normal.