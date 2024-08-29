Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NCFPD Station 2 'mom' recognized by State Senator Brian Jones

Village News/Courtesy photos count

Nanette Robidart, center, right, poses with "her guys" at Station 2, with her Certificate of Recognition from State Senator Brian Jones.

FALLBROOK – Last week one of Fallbrook's amazing residents was honored with an Outstanding Community Service award from state senator Brian Jones. Nanette Robidart, who's volunteer work was featured in a Village News article last month, was recognized by the senator's office for her ongoing efforts providing meals and baked treats to the crews at the North County Fire Protection District Station 2.

Robidart began making meals for the three crews at Station 2 in the Winterwarm area over a year ago. The idea came from her nephew who is a firefighter with a different agency. Finding herself with...

 

