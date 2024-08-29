SHERIFF'S LOG

August 10

N. Main Ave. / Ivy St. Arrest - DUI: alcohol

August 12

300 blk E. Mission Rd. Contempt of court: violate protective court order

W. Beech St. / N. Main Ave. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled subject paraphernalia

5400 blk W. Lilac Rd. Arrest - Commercial burglary

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - vehicle vandalism ($400 or more)

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Vehicle burglary

August 13

1700 blk Woodbrook Ln. Death

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Robbery and (2) Arrests - (1) Possess controlled substance, felony bench warrant (our agency), (2) Possess narcotic controlled substance

1500 blk Riverview Dr. Contempt of court: Disobey court order

August 14

S. Mission Rd. / Hwy 76 (2) Arrests - Subject stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Post Release Community Supervision violation

900 blk Sunny Hill Ct. Arrest - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft, theft of elder/dependent adult [larceny over $950], vehicle theft: specific post release supervision

200 blk W. Alvarado St. Arrest - Petty theft - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia and petty theft from building

S. Mission Rd. / Rocky Crest Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Driving with license suspended/revoked with prior DUI conviction

Pala Rd. / Mission Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Contempt of court: disorderly behavior, Battery: spouse/exspouse/date etc.

August 15

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance

900 blk Alturas Rd. Citizen arrest - Misc. incidents

3200 blk Gopher Canyon Rd. Fraud - Obtain money/etc by false pretenses [over $950]

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Simple battery

1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Residential burglary

August 16

700 blk E. Elder St. Welfare check - Misc. incidents

900 blk Riverview Dr. Residential burglary - Petty theft (all other larceny)

1000 blk S. Main Ave. (2) Arrests - Strong arm robbery

S. Main Ave. / Fig St. Arrest - Contempt of court: Disobey court order

700 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Suspicious person - Threaten executive officer with violence, possess controlled substance and paraphernalia, misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)

4200 blk River Edge Rd. Tampering with vehicle and petty theft from vehicle

100 blk Lillian Way Suicide - Attempt - 72 hr observation

August 17

2300 blk Block Vern Dr. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)

August 18

3300 blk Yerba Buena Dr. Simple battery

3900 blk Reche Rd. Vandalism [$400 or less]

August 19

4100 blk S. Mission Rd. Commercial burglary - Grand theft: money/labor/property

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Juvenile arrest - Possess weapon/etc. at school

800 blk Palomino Rd. Medical Examiners case - Death

1700 blk Woodlark Ln. Simple battery

August 20

1600 blk E. Mission Rd. Petty theft - Tampering with vehicle - Stolen motor vehicle parts

1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Sexual battery by restraint

5700 blk Camino Del Rey Simple battery

1300 blk Calle Tecolatian Simple battery

August 21

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Missing adult

1700 blk Reche Rd. Simple battery