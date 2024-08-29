SHERIFF'S LOG

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
August 10
N. Main Ave. / Ivy St. Arrest - DUI: alcohol
August 12
300 blk E. Mission Rd. Contempt of court: violate protective court order
W. Beech St. / N. Main Ave. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled subject paraphernalia
5400 blk W. Lilac Rd. Arrest - Commercial burglary
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - vehicle vandalism ($400 or more)
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Vehicle burglary
August 13
1700 blk Woodbrook Ln. Death
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Robbery and (2) Arrests - (1) Possess controlled substance, felony bench warrant (our agency), (2) Possess narcotic controlled substance
1500 blk Riverview Dr. Contempt of court: Disobey court order
August 14
S. Mission Rd. / Hwy 76 (2) Arrests - Subject stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Post Release Community Supervision violation
900 blk Sunny Hill Ct. Arrest - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft, theft of elder/dependent adult [larceny over $950], vehicle theft: specific post release supervision
200 blk W. Alvarado St. Arrest - Petty theft - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia and petty theft from building
S. Mission Rd. / Rocky Crest Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Driving with license suspended/revoked with prior DUI conviction
Pala Rd. / Mission Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Contempt of court: disorderly behavior, Battery: spouse/exspouse/date etc.
August 15
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possess controlled substance
900 blk Alturas Rd. Citizen arrest - Misc. incidents
3200 blk Gopher Canyon Rd. Fraud - Obtain money/etc by false pretenses [over $950]
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Simple battery
1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Residential burglary
August 16
700 blk E. Elder St. Welfare check - Misc. incidents
900 blk Riverview Dr. Residential burglary - Petty theft (all other larceny)
1000 blk S. Main Ave. (2) Arrests - Strong arm robbery
S. Main Ave. / Fig St. Arrest - Contempt of court: Disobey court order
700 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Suspicious person - Threaten executive officer with violence, possess controlled substance and paraphernalia, misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)
4200 blk River Edge Rd. Tampering with vehicle and petty theft from vehicle
100 blk Lillian Way Suicide - Attempt - 72 hr observation
August 17
2300 blk Block Vern Dr. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)
August 18
3300 blk Yerba Buena Dr. Simple battery
3900 blk Reche Rd. Vandalism [$400 or less]
August 19
4100 blk S. Mission Rd. Commercial burglary - Grand theft: money/labor/property
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Juvenile arrest - Possess weapon/etc. at school
800 blk Palomino Rd. Medical Examiners case - Death
1700 blk Woodlark Ln. Simple battery
August 20
1600 blk E. Mission Rd. Petty theft - Tampering with vehicle - Stolen motor vehicle parts
1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Sexual battery by restraint
5700 blk Camino Del Rey Simple battery
1300 blk Calle Tecolatian Simple battery
August 21
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Missing adult
1700 blk Reche Rd. Simple battery
