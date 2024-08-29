Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

St. John's to showcase Fallbrook vintners in tasting to benefit Armed Services YMCA - Camp Pendleton

Last updated Aug 30, 2024 4:0pm0
Village News/Courtesy photo count

A variety of items will be available in the live and silent auction at St. John's Third Annual Fallbrook Vintners' Showcase," a gala tasting and auction event to benefit the Armed Services YMCA, Camp Pendleton.

FALLBROOK – St. John's Episcopal Church announces its "Third Annual Fallbrook Vintners' Showcase," a gala tasting and auction event to be held for the benefit of the Armed Services YMCA, Camp Pendleton. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 433 N. Orange Ave.

This is an opportunity for the community:

1) To provide financial support to Armed Services YMCA, Camp Pendleton. This time-tested and trusted non-profit organization works tirelessly to lighten the burdens of military life for individuals and families stationed on Camp Pendleton. Among the valuable progr...

 

