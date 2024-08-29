The Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens hosts unforgettable high tea

FALLBROOK – The Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens hosted a successful high tea party, enchanting guests with an afternoon of elegance, decadence, and timeless charm.

Nestled in the heart of Fallbrook, The Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens provided the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable high tea experience. With its picturesque grounds adorned with vibrant flora and stunning architecture reminiscent of a bygone era, attendees were transported to a world of refined luxury.

The event began with guests being greeted by a arrangement of freshly brewed teas served in elegant china teacups. Each...