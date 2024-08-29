Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Truck partially hanging off edge of I-15 divider causes major delays

Julie Reeder | Last updated Sep 01, 2024 6:41am0
A traffic collision on the southbound I-15 at the SR-78 interchange caused significant delays early Monday morning, with all lanes temporarily closed to traffic.

The incident occurred around 5:25 a.m. when a Toyota 4Runner became high-centered on the concrete divider, partially hanging off the edge, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Initial reports indicated that the vehicle would require a medium-duty tow truck due to its precarious position.

By 5:28 a.m., CHP had notified roadway authorities, and a medium-duty tow truck was requested with an estimated arrival time of 45-60 minutes. Emergency responders, including medical units, arrived at the scene by 5:54 a.m. However, the medical duty unit on-site determined it was unable to handle the situation and returned to the yard to retrieve a rotator tow truck.

By 6:07 a.m., the medium-duty tow truck was en route to the scene. At approximately 6:17 a.m., all traffic was stopped as flares were deployed to clear the lanes. The scene was finally secured by 6:32 a.m., allowing traffic to resume.

The incident caused significant delays for morning commuters, but no injuries have been reported. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

 

