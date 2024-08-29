UPDATE: Family of missing Camp Pendleton Marine desperately seeks answers amid unconfirmed sightings

Bailey Cameron, a Camp Pendleton Marine, age 23, has been missing since he was seen walking out of the Coyote Bar and Grill in Carlsbad on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, sometime between 1:30 to 2 a.m. Cameron is 6'1" and weighs 190 lbs. His backpack, phone, and sunglasses, which he left without, were all reported to be found on the sidewalk near the bar.

The family of Lance Corporal Cameron has traveled from Washington state and is appealing to the public for help. Despite reports of possible sightings on the military base, his family has yet to make contact with him. The most recent sighting occurred last weekend when surveillance footage captured him at an ATM on the base. Despite these developments, Cameron has not been in touch with his unit or returned to his barracks.

His father, Kevin Cameron, said this behavior is not like his son.

Local authorities, including Carlsbad Police, the Marine Corps, and NCIS, are involved in the search but have yet to confirm any of the reported sightings. The family is urging anyone with information to contact the Carlsbad Police Department at 442-339-2197 24 hours a day.

Interview by the DAN Movement: https://fb.watch/umsJo7zuRo/