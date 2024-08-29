Worker of the Week cuts hair

Village News/David Landry photo
Jesus Hernandez, owner and operator of the Traskilo Barbershop, cuts the hair of Chris Uribe, at 127 North Main Ave. Hernandez has been in the business for three years. He was born in Oaxaca, Mexico and moved to Carlsbad, then to Oceanside where he currently lives with his family. He comes to Fallbrook daily to his shop along with his wife Laura who is also a barber. Jesus and Laura both attended the West Coast Barber College in Oceanside. Jesus graduated from in 2020 and Laura in 2022. His goal is to open a second barbershop in Oceanside and spend more time with his children.
