False Democrat Party beliefs

Michelle Obama spoke at the DNC convention and criticized those who "took more than they needed" and who "prioritize building their wealth over insuring that everyone has enough." This is consistent with her previously stated belief that "someone is going to have to give up a piece of their pie so that someone else can have more.”

These are bedrocks of socialist ideals, though progressives have learned to hide from that term because it’s poorly received in America. To arrive at such an absurd position, these beliefs are based on at least four erroneous premises:

1) That there is one size pie that cannot and does not grow. The fact is that wealth in America grows year after year, and the "pie" is ever increasing in size. According to the U.S. Regional Economic Analysis Project, when measured in constant 2017 dollars to adjust for inflation, the United States' per capita personal income has increased 285.15%, from $14,781 in 1959 to $56,929 in 2023.

2) That wealthy people do not use their wealth for other's benefit. In reality, every dollar they spend on services and goods to support their lifestyle rewards and benefits others' work. The funds they invest in companies and entrepreneurs provide employment and market goods. Some funds are donated to charities and foundations. Money they leave in the bank is loaned out for mortgages to homeowners.

3) History shows that someone given a piece of the pie never values it anywhere near what the person who works for it values it. 70% of lottery winners lose all their winnings within five years. Those who earn their money are the best stewards of it.

4) Mrs. Obama did not speak for herself. The $70 million of net worth of her and her husband is not on the table for redistribution. She earns $250,000 per speaking engagement. Isn’t owning four luxury homes more than is needed? Yes, she and her husband created a Foundation that has raised millions of dollars, but the foundation's major project as of March 2018 is to oversee the creation of the planned presidential library. She is the very example of the elitism she criticizes.

David Felker