Kudos to La Cucina

Yes, there are a lot of good restaurants in Fallbrook, however if you haven't eaten at "La Cucina," (excellent Italian food in my opinion), you are missing out on a great experience!

I just came home from eating there and decided to write a note of support for this place. The food is fresh, portions generous, served hot, delicious and served by a great wait staff who are happy, friendly, helpful, and patient.

The owner always stops by to thank you and asks you if everything was all right. I would love to see lines outside their doors waiting to get in.

Unfortunately, they are not listed in our local telephone book under restaurants and I have no idea why not. So consider this an advertisement for a super place to eat. Hope you will try it soon...

Genie Summers