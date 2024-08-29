I am a member of the California Problem Solvers Caucus (CPSC), a bipartisan group of legislators from both houses. The Caucus promotes common sense solutions to the most pressing issues facing our state.

Lately, property crime has been escalating throughout California, and the CPSC has been pressing for solutions. I’m happy to report that those efforts have begun to bear fruit.

In recent weeks a package of legislation that will tighten California laws regarding prosecution and enhanced sentences for criminals passed both houses of the Legislature and has now been signed into law by the Governor. These bills include:

1. SB 905, which closes a loophole and creates a new crime of forcibly entering a vehicle with intent to commit a theft with penalties up to one year in county jail or in some cases 2 to 3 years

2. SB 982, eliminates the Jan. 1, 2026, sunset date for the organized retail theft law allowing prosecutions to continue indefinitely

3. SB 1144 requires online marketplaces to report suspected stolen goods and requires a mechanism for users to report the sale of stolen goods while allowing enforcement by local authorities

4. SB 1242 enhances penalties for criminals who recklessly start fires when the offense occurred within a merchant’s premises to facilitate retail theft

5. SB 1416 allows increased penalties of 1-4 years for large retail thefts of $50,000 to $3 million with an additional 1 year for each additional $3 million

SB 1074, which I co-authored with Senator Brian Jones, should have been added to this list. The bill would have made public safety a priority when placing Sexually Violent Predators in any community. Unfortunately, SB 1074 died in the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Aug. 15.

While enactment of these new laws is a step in the right direction, much more needs to be done. Since we adjourn Aug. 31, additional public safety legislation will have to wait until the new session begins on Dec. 2.