We are blessed with law enforcement and fire services

Listening to the San Diego and Riverside County scanners highlights the sheer volume and variety of calls first responders handle daily. From medical emergencies and wildfires to traffic accidents, shootings, and active robberies, the constant stream of incidents is a testament to the robust and effective law enforcement and fire systems in place.

It’s a humbling experience that showcases the dedication and skill of those who serve the public, ensuring safety and rapid response in critical situations.

When the call comes across and you hear the coordination between fire, sheriff, CHP, and even other agencies like Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) it’s nothing short of impressive. It might be a traffic accident, like last weekend, where someone needed to be rescued after tumbling 300 ft. down an embankment or a child who wasn't breathing.

Sometimes we hold our breath or pray as we’re listening to the plight of people and the first responders showing up as quickly as possible. But it’s never more life-changing than when it’s you or someone you love.

Here are some statistics that we were able to pull together:

San Diego County, one of California's largest and most populous regions, handles a staggering number of emergency calls annually. The calls are directed to various agencies, including the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, local police departments, fire departments such as the North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD), and the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Annual Call Volume

San Diego County Sheriff's Department: The San Diego County Sheriff's Department, which serves unincorporated areas and several contract cities, handles over 1.2 million calls for service annually. These calls range from routine checks and traffic incidents to serious crimes requiring immediate intervention.

Local Police Departments: Various city police departments within San Diego County, such as those in San Diego, Chula Vista, and Oceanside, collectively receive an estimated 1.5 million calls each year. These calls encompass everything from thefts and domestic disturbances to more severe incidents like homicides and armed robberies.

North County Fire Protection District: Serving Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow. The NCFPD is responsible for a significant portion of the county's emergency medical and fire responses. Annually, NCFPD handles approximately 10,000 to 12,000 calls, which include medical emergencies, fire incidents, and hazardous material responses.

California Highway Patrol: The CHP, which oversees the vast network of highways in and around San Diego County, responds to nearly 600,000 calls for service annually in the region. These calls often involve traffic accidents, DUI incidents, and other highway-related emergencies.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. In 2023, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to an estimated 1.2 million calls for service. This volume reflects the department's extensive responsibilities across one of California's largest counties, encompassing both urban and rural areas.

Riverside County Fire Department, which includes CAL FIRE operations within the county, responded to approximately 122,850 incidents in 2023.

Monthly Call Volume

On a monthly basis, the volume of calls remains consistently high, reflecting the county's large population and active emergency services infrastructure.

• San Diego County Sheriff's Department: Handles approximately 100,000 calls each month.

• Local Police Departments: Receive an estimated 125,000 calls per month.

• NCFPD: Responds to about 1000 calls monthly, with variations depending on the season and regional events.

• CHP: Responds to about 50,000 calls per month across the county.

• Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation: handles about 950 calls per month from routine patrol checks and traffic stops to more serious crimes and emergencies.

Think about how many calls that is. The first responders and law enforcement never really know what they are going to see when they show up or what their day will include.

We are so blessed to have such a vast network of men and women who are ready to respond to any situation and we have an excellent choice of trauma centers and hospitals to choose from when needed. It’s just one more thing for us to be thankful for.