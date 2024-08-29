Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Passion for Pickleball revives writer's city mouse vs country mouse dilemma

Tim O Leary, Special to the Village News | Last updated Aug 30, 2024 2:43pm0
Share
Village News/Tim O'Leary photos count

A frequent Fallbrook pickleball player queues up a serve as his partner prepares for the shot.

count

My passion for pickleball recently revived my internal debate over whether I should abandon my country mouse ways.

Let's begin with the basics. Pickleball is a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton. I began playing it regularly about two years ago. It is fast, fun, friendly and frustrating. It creates and cements friendships. Fitness invigorates a community. Connections strengthen it.

From the game's humble start, pickleball has exploded in popularity. It has been America's fastest-growing sport for each of the past three years. It will likely reach that same milestone this year

The sp...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 08/30/2024 17:35