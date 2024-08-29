Passion for Pickleball revives writer's city mouse vs country mouse dilemma

My passion for pickleball recently revived my internal debate over whether I should abandon my country mouse ways.

Let's begin with the basics. Pickleball is a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton. I began playing it regularly about two years ago. It is fast, fun, friendly and frustrating. It creates and cements friendships. Fitness invigorates a community. Connections strengthen it.

From the game's humble start, pickleball has exploded in popularity. It has been America's fastest-growing sport for each of the past three years. It will likely reach that same milestone this year

The sp...