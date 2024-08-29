Warriors battle to the end in 29-20 loss

Fallbrook High School's football team lost the Warriors' first game of the 2024 season Aug. 22 at home against Vista, but the Panthers had to overcome three Fallbrook leads to win the game, 29-20.

"It was a back and forth game pretty much," said FHS Coach Ross Johnson.

Fallbrook had a 5-7 overall record last year including a quarterfinal playoff win and an overtime loss in the CIF Division III semifinals. The Warriors were 1-4 in Palomar League play which was worth fifth place in the final league standings. Twelve of Fallbrook's 2023 players were given all-league recognition, but 11 of those w...